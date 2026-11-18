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Barcelona have begun planning early for next season, making the reinforcement of central defence one of their transfer-market priorities, but settling on the identity of the new defender has opened up a difference of opinion between sporting director Deco and head coach Hans Flick.

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According to journalist Ekrem Konur, there is an "internal disagreement" between Flick and Deco over which name should top the shortlist to strengthen the back line. Each man has a different idea of the defender the Catalan side need.

The German coach is leaning towards Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, believing he has the attributes to carry out his tactical ideas. Deco would rather bring in Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, seeing him as the man to give Barcelona the extra quality they need.

Flick's preference rests partly on his knowledge of German football. He rates Schlotterbeck's proactive defending and his ability in one-on-one duels, as well as his strength in playing out and building from the back, qualities that suit the style he's trying to establish at Camp Nou. In Flick's view, Schlotterbeck can combine defensive solidity with composure on the ball under pressure. That would give the team extra options when building attacks and help strike a balance between defensive and attacking duties.

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Deco, for his part, has Alessandro Bastoni at the top of his list. The sporting director rates the Inter Milan defender for his experience at the highest level, his technical quality on the ball and his versatility across different defensive roles.

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He sees Bastoni as a competitive option to strengthen Barcelona's defence, given his ability to contribute to build-up play. That, in Deco's eyes, makes him a suitable fit for the team's needs in the coming period.

Konur insists both Schlotterbeck and Bastoni remain on Barcelona's list of targets. The club have yet to decide which direction to take at centre-back, he says, and the choice will depend on the technical assessment, the view of the sporting staff and the financial terms of each deal.

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Bastoni is hardly a new name at Barcelona. The Italian was strongly linked with the Catalan club during the summer 2026 transfer window and was among the most prominent names Deco worked to sign for the back line. Spanish reports, relayed earlier by Goal , stated that the sporting director had reached an understanding with the player over a possible contract until 2031. Then the deal stalled. Hans Flick didn't give it his approval, and Inter Milan held firm on a valuation of around 70 million euros for their player, amid reports that an initial Barcelona offer of 45 million euros had been turned down.

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Schlotterbeck, meanwhile, was firmly on Real Madrid's radar, after German and Spanish reports revealed the Spanish giants were monitoring the German defender. Those reports also pointed to contacts with his representatives and Madrid's willingness to consider signing him for 50 to 60 million euros. José Mourinho's desire to bolster central defence drove the interest, but the deal never went through and Schlotterbeck stayed at Borussia Dortmund.

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