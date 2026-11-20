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FC Barcelona have identified Alessandro Bastoni as a possible option to strengthen their defence this winter, according to Sky Sports and Matteo Moretto.

The Italian defender was in advanced talks with the club last summer, but Hansi Flick gave a negative assessment at the last moment.

Barcelona now lack a left-footed centre-back and are looking for a suitable partner for Pau Cubarsi.

Before the international break, Flick even used Frenkie de Jong in the back line as an emergency solution.

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The media have previously linked Youri Baas and Ruud Nijstad with moves to Barcelona. Both are left-footed centre-backs.

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Barça are still considering Bastoni, too. The Italian is under contract in Milan until mid-2028 and is worth €65 million.

Technical director Deco is convinced by the 27-year-old Inter defender and will try to win over Hansi Flick next week. The German manager still has reservations.

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Bastoni joined Inter from Atalanta for €40 million at the age of 18. Inter immediately loaned him to Parma, but he has started every match since returning.

The Italy international has 46 caps and has made 311 appearances for Inter. In those matches, he has scored eleven goals and provided 30 assists.