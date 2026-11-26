Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Dirk Kuijt is set to become head coach of OH Leuven, according to Het Laatste Nieuws. Talks are in their final stages.

After his playing career, Kuijt began coaching at professional level with Feyenoord Under-19s.

The Katwijk native then joined ADO Den Haag, who sacked him after just 17 matches following poor results.

After spells at Beerschot and FC Dordrecht, he became an assistant coach at his beloved former club Fenerbahçe last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Head coach İsmail Kartal was recently sacked, and Kuijt has since left Istanbul too. He could start in Leuven as early as Monday.

Leuven and Fenerbahçe still have a few details to settle over Kuijt's salary, which the Turkish club continue to pay.

Kuijt will take over from former PSV player Timmy Simons at Leuven. Simons left for KRC Genk earlier this month and will make his debut there next weekend.

Advertisement

Kuijt must wait another week for his debut. Leuven will most likely face Royal Antwerp on 6 December, with the 104-cap international on the touchline.

Leuven sit 13th in the Belgian Pro League. Kuijt will link up with Dutch goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel at the club.