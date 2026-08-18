Real Madrid appear to be heading into one of the most heated internal battles of the season, with only one spot available for the playmaker role in Jose Mourinho's lineup, between Turkey's Arda Guler and England's Jude Bellingham.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the Portuguese coach is building his new ideas around a duo in the attacking midfield role behind Kylian Mbappe. It's the key link between midfield and attack, and one that looked all but nailed on for Bellingham.

Pre-season turned that equation on its head. Bellingham arrived late to training after the World Cup, and Guler pounced. The Turk stole the spotlight as one of the standout performers in the warm-up matches.

Mourinho first tried him as a midfielder before pushing him into the attacking midfield role. There, he shone, delivering displays that exceeded all expectations and thrusting himself to the front of the queue.

The latest signs point to Guler starting ahead of Bellingham in Real Madrid's opening league match against Espanyol on 22 August. That leaves the Englishman with plenty of work to do if he wants to reclaim his place and wrest the role from the in-form Turk.