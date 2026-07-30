Argentina's Franco Mastantuono is edging closer to leaving Real Madrid next season, after the club and the player reached the conclusion that a loan would be the best option at this stage of his career, with the aim of securing more playing time and continuing his development away from the intense pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that the future of Mastantuono, 18, points towards a departure rather than a place in the first-team squad this season. The club are working to find a suitable side to take him on loan until the end of the campaign, without a buy-option clause, keen for him to keep developing in one of Europe's major leagues.

His destination remains undecided, but the player has 12 offers on the table. Real Madrid's management are studying each one carefully, prioritising the project that guarantees him regular minutes and technical growth.

Mastantuono showed positive glimpses during the current pre-season, impressing in the matches against Leganes and Alcorcon. Yet he has been unable to nail down a permanent place in the line-up, prompting both club and player to reassess his situation.

Reports indicated that the final decision on his departure was pushed to a meeting the player held with coach Jose Mourinho in the middle of this month. There, the two agreed a season away from Madrid would benefit his career, given the difficulty of earning sufficient minutes amid such strong competition.

Before the meeting, Mastantuono still believed he could establish himself in the team. But the new signings, chief among them the arrival of striker Yan Diomande, changed the picture and made a loan the most likely solution.

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A return to River Plate off the table

River Plate want to bring back the player who came through their ranks, yet a return to the Argentine club looks entirely unlikely. The player and Real Madrid have agreed to continue his development in Europe.

River had already tried to explore the possibility of bringing Mastantuono back, sending a delegation to Madrid accompanied by former star David Trezeguet to discuss several deals, including Thiago Almada and Mastantuono. They renewed the attempt in recent days.

Real Madrid's management and the player rejected the idea of a return to Argentina, judging that continuing the European experience would do more for his talent.

Interest from Italy and England

Current data suggests the Italian league may be the closest destination for Mastantuono. Como, led by Spanish coach Cesc Fabregas, were among those interested in his services, but that became less likely after they signed his compatriot Nico Paz.

Other Italian clubs have shown interest in a loan, including Fiorentina and Roma should Matias Soule leave, alongside Milan, who enjoy a good relationship with Real Madrid following previous deals between the two clubs.

Over in England, Fulham were the first club to express a desire to sign the Argentine, before changing direction to focus on other targets, including Gonzalo, who is now close to joining them.

Neither Real Madrid nor Mastantuono want to prolong the wait. A final decision on his destination is expected by the end of this week, with all options open to settle the next step in the Argentine talent's career.