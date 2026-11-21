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The penalty won by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé during the clash with Celta Vigo sparked a refereeing controversy.

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In the match at the Santiago Bernabéu, which is still being played, defender Javi Rodríguez held Mbappé as he went to shoot, knocking him off balance. The referee pointed to the spot and the VAR room confirmed the call.

The "Archivo VAR

" account, which specialises in analysing refereeing incidents, studied the footage and ruled on whether Real Madrid deserved a penalty. Its verdict: Javi Rodríguez's challenge on Mbappé warranted a foul inside the box, even if the holding wasn't glaringly obvious.

According to the account, the Celta Vigo defender grabbed the French forward's wrist and unbalanced him just as he was preparing to strike the ball. That, it argued, directly affected Mbappé's ability to get his shot away normally. The penalty was the right decision.

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The grip wasn't especially strong or excessive. What mattered, the assessment found, was its effect on the player's movement rather than how clear the contact looked on its own.

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The penalty handed Real Madrid a valuable opportunity to get back into the match. Mbappé stepped up hoping to equalise and spare his side a slip-up against Celta Vigo. Then he skied it. His effort sailed high over the crossbar and into the stands, and Real had wasted a golden chance in one of the defining moments of the match.

The miss sparked frustration around the Santiago Bernabéu, with whistles ringing out from the stands as Real Madrid laboured. They couldn't impose their attacking rhythm on their opponents, who exploited the space and threatened the hosts' goal more than once. Real went in a goal down at the end of the first half.