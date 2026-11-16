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Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian coach of Brazil, responded to samba legend Romario's call for his dismissal following the 3-2 defeat to Japan in the friendly match that brought the two sides together in the city of Singapore.

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Romário reckons the coach has yet to prove he can lead the Samba stars, despite a glittering record at club level.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Romário aimed his criticism squarely at Ancelotti, arguing that a decorated coaching CV is not enough to justify persisting with the current experiment.

Asked about the former Brazil striker's criticism, Ancelotti replied in Spanish, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca": "It is freedom of expression, and in a democratic country, everyone has the right to express their opinion".

"Romário has expressed his opinion, and everyone has the right to say what they wish, whether it is right or wrong," he continued. "The truth is that Romário talks a lot, and that is his right".

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The Italian went on, speaking at a press conference: "It is a new job, and I am pleased with what we are doing, but I think it is not enough. I have to do more, and I will. I am happy to be here, happy to be with the national team, and I have to develop".

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"I have to do more to make the team competitive again," he added. "We have not been competitive for a long time. I am happy to be here, and I want to do more to make the team the most competitive in the world".

Ancelotti played down the defeat to Japan, saying: "It is clear that this is a time for experimentation. We are trying out new players, starting with Gabriel Bontempo, André, and Jhonata Jesus... these are very positive assessments, without naming names".

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"We always hope to put in a good performance, but it is impossible to experiment, make changes, and prepare the team at the same time," he continued. "We all believe that the team is on the right track. We continue with great confidence along this path, and we will face a real test against Singapore".

"Now, we need to assess our strengths and weaknesses," the coach added. "Some aspects against Japan showed that we need to develop our defensive performance more than our attacking one. But we are on the right track to have a very strong national team in the future".

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Romário criticises Ancelotti

Romário called the Italian one of the greatest coaches in football history, but insisted he earned that reputation at club level. With Brazil, he has yet to deliver the level expected of him.

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The former striker did not stop at the manager. He turned his fire on the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation too, demanding he step in and make a decisive call.

His message to president Samir Xaud was blunt: show some courage and tear up Ancelotti's contract. Let the current situation drift, Romário warned, and the national team risks further failures.

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Brazil's shirt, he said, should be no place for experiments or miscalculated decisions, with the fans already suffering enough disappointing results.

His country cannot afford to waste another World Cup opportunity, he added, telling Ancelotti to go back to coaching clubs if he wants to carry on, rather than remain in charge of the national team.