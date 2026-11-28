Real Madrid's line-up to face Alaves has a new look after Jose Mourinho decided to make clear changes to his starting selections. The move reflects his desire to freshen up the side and give some players a chance to feature, while restoring prominent names to their positions, led by Jude Bellingham, and handing Brahim Diaz a start.
Mourinho has made four changes from the side that played Real Madrid's last Champions League match, according to the announced line-up. The standout is a start for Brahim Diaz, with Diomande rested. It's a striking tweak to the attacking options ahead of the eagerly awaited meeting with Alaves.
Thibaut Courtois starts in goal, with Valverde, Konate, Huijsen and Cucurella across the back line in front of him. Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler hold the midfield, tasked with controlling the game and supporting the front line.
Up front, Mourinho turns to Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior behind French striker Kylian Mbappe. That gives Madrid variety. More than one of them can create chances and reach the opposition goal, whether by taking players on or drifting between the lines.
Bellingham's return to the playmaker role is one of the key features of the new line-up. Mourinho has moved him back into the area where he has more room to shape the build-up and link the team together. From there, he can make full use of his movement and chance creation, and get into dangerous areas behind the forwards.
Konate and Huijsen are back as the centre-back pairing too, giving the defence a different shape. The coaching staff had expected them to return to the starting XI. Resting Diomande, though, is among the biggest calls Mourinho made in his four changes before the clash with Alaves.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”