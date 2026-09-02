Saudi club Al-Ittihad have decided to open their coffers to sign Algeria's Anis Hadj Moussa, the Feyenoord winger, during the current summer transfer window.

The Saudis want a new wide man to replace French winger Moussa Diaby, who completed his move to German club Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

French website "Foot Mercato" reported that Al-Ittihad have offered Feyenoord 30 million euros to sanction the signing of Hadj Moussa this summer.

Feyenoord need to sell. Having broken ground on their new stadium, the Dutch club could be short of cash, and Al-Ittihad want to pounce and land the Algerian winger permanently.

Moussa lit up Feyenoord last season. He turned out 40 times across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and setting up seven more.

Those numbers turned heads across Europe. France's Lille and Marseille chased him, as did Portugal's Sporting Lisbon, but none of the talks got over the line.

Al-Ittihad also have another Algerian on their books in midfield star Houssem Aouar, which could give Hadj Moussa an extra reason to head for the Saudi side in the final hours of the window.