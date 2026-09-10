Fahad Al-Hariri, the former Al-Nassr legend, launched a scathing attack on the players of "the Global Club" despite the win over Abha, insisting that Al-Nassr's performance raised serious question marks, particularly over spirit and ferocity on the pitch.

Al-Nassr edged Abha 2-1 on Wednesday evening in the sixth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. The result kept their campaign ticking along. The performance, though, drew heavy criticism.

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Speaking on the "Doreena Gheir" programme, Al-Hariri said: "Al-Nassr lacked the ferocity and the lifting of spirit that was present with the former coach Jorge Jesus, but yesterday with Angi there was chaos, recklessness and negligence from some players against a team with which it has big differences."

Turning his fire on the coaching staff's choices, the Al-Nassr legend added: "Even the line-up was not suitable, playing (4-4-2) against a compact side, and Angelo for example is a player of skill and fitness who should have been given enough space to move forward against the opponent." The style of play, he noted, failed to break down Abha's defensive compactness.

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He pressed on with his attack on Al-Nassr's players: "There is no spirit among the players or passion, and this is the first match Abha creates chances, which reflects the recklessness in the Al-Nassr team." Letting a side create that many openings, he argued, is a worrying sign for a team with such a big gap in quality.

Nor would Al-Hariri accept last season's league title as an excuse for the current level. "And let no one say this team is the league champion of last season," he said, before rounding on Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Matheus over the goal he conceded.

Three points or not, Al-Hariri closed by insisting Al-Nassr must reshuffle their cards fast. In his view, more chaos, recklessness and absence of passion could cost them dearly against stronger opponents in the coming rounds.