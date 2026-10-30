Al-Nassr swept past Al-Khaleej 5-3 on Thursday evening in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. The attacking display dazzled. Yet it also laid bare recurring defensive problems that raise doubts over the team's ability to compete with stronger opponents.

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Five goals and three points could not mask the concern. Conceding three times to Al-Khaleej was no passing detail, especially given how the opposition reached the net. They exposed clear gaps in cover and positioning, alongside individual errors too glaring to ignore in a side chasing silverware.

Defensive errors hand Al-Khaleej three chances to score

The struggles began early. Frenchman Julien Dominguez opened the scoring for Al-Khaleej in the 16th minute, exploiting the space on offer and breezing past Mohamed Simakan before firing the ball beyond goalkeeper Bento Matheus. A moment that said everything about Al-Nassr's handling of individual duels.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, in the second minute, Cameroonian Antoine Essomba struck again. He capitalised on vanishing defensive cover to drag Al-Khaleej back into the match, proof that the problem ran deeper than a single individual slip. This was a flaw in the team's defensive organisation.

A penalty exposes the ongoing struggle

Just as Al-Nassr seemed set to see out the match, Al-Khaleej found the net a third time in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. The referee pointed to the spot after a VAR review, punishing a foul by defender Saad Al-Nasser.

Dominguez stepped up and converted, his second of the night. It completed a worrying defensive picture. Al-Nassr could not keep a clean sheet against opponents who pounced on every space and error, despite the gulf in attacking quality between the two teams.

The five goals do not hide Al-Nassr's flaws

Look closer at the three goals and the common thread jumps out: defensive errors and poor cover, whether in individual duels or in dealing with balls inside the penalty area. These are details that do not match the ambitions of a side competing for the Roshn League title and seeking to dominate the competition.

Such errors may not have decided a match Al-Nassr won, but they could become a genuine crisis against opponents with sharper attacking tools and a knack for punishing half-chances.

Five goals up front cannot paper over the defensive cracks. Fix them, or the team will pay the price in tougher fixtures ahead.