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Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Despite the defeat: Ivan Toney celebrates Al-Ahli's centenary with an exceptional lead

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
I. Toney
Saudi Arabia
England

The English striker continued his brilliant form

England's Ivan Toney marked his 100th appearance for Al-Ahli, but the striker had little to celebrate after defeat in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Qadsiah beat Al-Ahli 3-2 on Tuesday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the sixth round of the competition.

Three goals down at the break, Al-Ahli mounted a fightback through Toney, who struck twice for the Jeddah side in the second half. His goals came in the 63rd and 82nd minutes.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH

Those two strikes kept the England striker top of the Saudi League scoring charts this season. His tally of eight goals leaves him four clear of Al-Hilal's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in second place.

Toney has now played 100 matches for Al-Ahli across all competitions since joining from Brentford in the summer transfer window of 2024.

No player in the Saudi League has been involved in more goals than Toney since his arrival, according to Opta. He has contributed to 96 across all competitions, scoring 80 and setting up 16.

The top-scorer crown has so far eluded him, though. Toney finished runner-up to Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo the season before last, then behind Al-Qadsiah's Mexico star Julian Quinones last term.

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