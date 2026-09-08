England's Ivan Toney marked his 100th appearance for Al-Ahli, but the striker had little to celebrate after defeat in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Qadsiah beat Al-Ahli 3-2 on Tuesday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the sixth round of the competition.

Three goals down at the break, Al-Ahli mounted a fightback through Toney, who struck twice for the Jeddah side in the second half. His goals came in the 63rd and 82nd minutes.

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Those two strikes kept the England striker top of the Saudi League scoring charts this season. His tally of eight goals leaves him four clear of Al-Hilal's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in second place.

Toney has now played 100 matches for Al-Ahli across all competitions since joining from Brentford in the summer transfer window of 2024.

No player in the Saudi League has been involved in more goals than Toney since his arrival, according to Opta. He has contributed to 96 across all competitions, scoring 80 and setting up 16.

The top-scorer crown has so far eluded him, though. Toney finished runner-up to Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo the season before last, then behind Al-Qadsiah's Mexico star Julian Quinones last term.