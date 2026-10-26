Despite the defeat: Barcelona reap historic gains from the Clasico

Barcelona lost the Clasico, but they won the economic battle in style. As Kylian Mbappe's brace handed Real Madrid victory at the Camp Nou, the "Spotify Camp Nou" store landed a triumph of no lesser importance, shattering every record in the club's history.

The figures Barcelona revealed today are astronomical. The match generated revenue of 19,105,768 euros, breaking the previous record of 16,465,731 euros set last 10 May against the same opponent.

The paradox: more revenue with fewer in attendance

Here is the striking twist, according to Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona set the record with a smaller crowd than they had in May. Sunday's attendance stood at 60,055 spectators, compared with 62,213 five months earlier.

A new and smart pricing strategy holds the secret. The average price of a standard ticket reached 984 euros (excluding VAT), a 10% rise on last season, driven by a dynamic pricing system that squeezes the most out of the available capacity according to demand.

The knockout blow came from the VIP seats. Barcelona expanded them to take in four full rows in the second tier, and their average price hit 2,727 euros, producing a huge 350% increase in hospitality revenue alone.

That success carries double significance. The match was played in late October, well outside the peak tourist season, unlike the May 2026 Clasico in which Barcelona officially clinched the league title against Real Madrid in a historic first. The window to shift these VIP tickets this time was also far shorter.

Season ticket holders filled 86% of the Clasico's capacity, roughly 42,000 of them, according to the club's data. Members snapped up another 10,000 tickets during the 21-day pre-sale period at the base price.

Tyler, the Creator, the new king of the Clasico

The records did not stop at tickets. Barcelona tripled the success at their stores, where the "Spotify Camp Nou" shop broke its sales record for two days running, clearing the 800,000-euro barrier for the first time in its history.

American rapper Tyler, the Creator, was the biggest star of the lot. Barcelona wore his shirt in collaboration with Spotify during the Clasico, and his merchandise collection became the most profitable ever in the history of the Spotify and artist partnership for a Clasico, whether in the club's stores or online, outperforming every previous artist.

Bigger things beckon once the new Camp Nou project is completed. Its final capacity will reach 104,600 seats, including 9,500 VIP seats, against the current figure of around 5,000.



