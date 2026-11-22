Share Follow GOAL on Google

Stability has returned to Real Madrid at every level, and there is no longer any room for debate on either the administrative or sporting front, after the General Assembly and the Santiago Bernabéu supporters settled the matter.

Advertisement

With the board firmly in control at the club, work continues on strengthening the squad for next season. Madrid are close to tying down most of the current line-up, and Jude Bellingham and Brahim Díaz are next in line for new contracts.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Nico Paz, Franco Mastantuono and Jacobo Ramón are at the centre of the speculation over which players could return to Real Madrid.

Paz, now at Como, noticed his popularity soaring among Argentina fans during the latest international break. Some have even gone as far as calling him the potential heir to a throne that it will be hard for anyone new to claim.

At Valdebebas, Madrid's stance on the Tenerife-born player hasn't changed. If anything, the doubts over a possible return persist.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club know full well that Paz wants regular minutes and an influential role. Come back now, though, and he'd face stiff competition from Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler, with Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo also waiting for their chance.

Related Topics

Next matches RMA Champions League 15:00 PSV Watch

Nothing has emerged to suggest that will change.

All of these options will be back on the table in spring, with Madrid's management keeping a constant eye on Paz and several other players.

Advertisement

Whether Madrid exercise or abandon those options will depend on decisions from the sporting management, and on what the players themselves want.

Money matters too. Bringing Paz back would cost 80 million euros, a sum that makes the 60 million euros the Italian club paid for the player's rights look far smaller.

Advertisement

Summer 2027 is Madrid's last chance to buy back their former player. A return in the upcoming winter transfer window has been ruled out completely.

Mastantuono is a different story. Optimism reigns at Valdebebas, where the doubts that surrounded him last summer and during the latter part of the previous season have given way to a growing belief in his ability.

Advertisement

Madrid's management believe in the Argentine. Every goal or strong performance brings the club relief, whether it helps justify bringing him back at the end of his loan to the Italian club or paves the way for a potential deal.

There's no rush to settle Mastantuono's future. The same goes for Jacobo Ramón, who still has a year and a half before a final call is made on his.

Advertisement

Ramón has scored again in a Como shirt, and naturally his value keeps climbing.

Madrid have also budgeted 150 million euros in income from player sales. The form of these players, plus others the club can still bring back such as Víctor Muñoz, opens the door to a wide range of possibilities and potential deals.

Advertisement

It doesn't end there. Some of these players could yet return to the first team.

Chema is a special case. The midfielder has produced outstanding performances in the Premier League.

Advertisement

A possible return to Real Madrid was put on hold after his move to Brighton marked his second sale, and the club has already lost its buy-back clause.

Still, the midfielder's attachment to Real Madrid hasn't changed, and the club will always be his preferred option. The reality, though, is that his future now lies in the hands of the English club.