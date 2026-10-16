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Diriyah vs Al Qadsiah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

Despite scoring: Retegui tastes his first failure in the Saudi league

M. Retegui
Al Qadsiah vs Abha
Al Qadsiah
Abha
Saudi Pro League
Italy
Saudi Arabia

The Italian striker fell

Mateo Retegui finally came unstuck in the Saudi Roshn League. Al-Qadsiah's Italian striker tasted failure for the first time against Abha.

Al-Qadsiah hosted Abha on Friday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the ninth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The hosts won a penalty inside five minutes, Retegui stepped up, and the Abha goalkeeper kept it out.

Statistics network "Opta" report that this was the first time the Italian has failed to convert a penalty in the Saudi league, after six successful attempts.

Even with the miss, Retegui still boasts more penalty goals than any player in Al-Qadsiah's Saudi league history, since the 2009-2010 season.

He made amends quickly. The 27-year-old opened the scoring for the hosts in the 30th minute, teed up by Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

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