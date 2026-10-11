Despite returning to training: Barcelona star will not be fit for Galatasaray clash

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has taken a fresh step on the road to recovery from injury, but he won't travel to Turkey for the second round of the Champions League league phase against Galatasaray. Real Betis at the end of next week could be his comeback.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Barcelona got to work on Sunday ahead of the Galatasaray tie, fresh from a deserved win over Getafe in La Liga. Those who started against Jose Bordalas's side went through recovery work. The rest, De Jong among them, trained far harder.

Progress in the Dutchman's rehabilitation programme continues, and he feels his condition is improving. He will definitely miss the trip to face the Turkish side, but a place in the squad for Real Betis at the end of next week is within reach.

The travel schedule for Turkey has already landed with the squad, and it's a long haul that means an early alarm call for Hansi Flick's players on Monday.

At 9:40am, the private flight carrying the Barcelona delegation is due to leave Barcelona airport for Istanbul, with club president Joan Laporta leading the party. Players must report to the Joan Gamper sports city an hour before departure.

Training follows at Galatasaray's stadium at around 18:30 Turkish local time. Flick will face the media before the session.

Pau Cubarsi joins the German for that press conference. Rested against Getafe, the defender will start as Barcelona return to Champions League action.



