Roma's supporters made sure Jose Mourinho felt the love on his return to the Stadio Olimpico, saluting their former coach as he arrived in the Italian capital as Real Madrid manager for a Champions League meeting between the two sides.

Real Madrid travelled to Roma on Wednesday for the second round of the Champions League league phase.

Nine minutes in, the home end raised pictures of the Portuguese lifting the Europa Conference League trophy with the club roughly four years ago.

Banners followed, paying tribute to the coach: "Whoever brings glory to Rome, Rome will honour him forever. While your hands consecrate the rich spoils, the people grant you eternal glory."

Mourinho spent three years in charge, from 2021 to 2024, and delivered one trophy: the 2022 Europa Conference League. A year later he lost the Europa League final to Sevilla.

That Conference League triumph ended a long wait. Roma hadn't won a European title since lifting the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1961.