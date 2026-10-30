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Al Ahli v Al Khaleej - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Despite Jaissle's denial: Saudi journalist drops a bombshell regarding Ivan Toney

I. Toney
M. Jaissle
Al Ahli
Newcastle United
Premier League
Saudi Pro League
England
Germany
Saudi Arabia

Is England's star set to leave?

Media figure Battal Al-Qous has revealed an intriguing twist in the future of England's Ivan Toney. The Al-Ahli striker has caught the eye of Newcastle United, who are plotting a move for him in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Speaking on his programme "Fil Marma", Al-Qous claimed Newcastle have made Toney a winter target under German coach Matthias Jaissle. The former Al-Ahli boss knows the England striker's qualities inside out, having worked with him during their spell in the Saudi league.

Read also: After nearing the millennium, an Al-Hilal legend challenges Ronaldo once again!

Jaissle's role at the helm of Newcastle adds an extra dimension to the story. His time alongside Toney at Al-Ahli left him well aware of the striker's potential and the attacking spark he can bring.

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The German coach has, however, denied that Newcastle have opened talks with Al-Ahli over Toney. The English club are bound by financial fair play rules that would block any such deal.

For now, the interest rests entirely on what Al-Qous has revealed. No official offer has been tabled and no negotiations have begun between the two clubs, leaving Al-Ahli to wait on developments with Toney still tied to a contract in Saudi Arabia.

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