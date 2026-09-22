Real Madrid are enduring one of their worst starts, six full points off top spot, and now one of their most fervent icons has come out to admit the bitter truth. Luis Figo, the man who lit the fuse on the Clasico with his historic switch from Barcelona to Madrid, could not help but praise the rocket start of their Catalan rivals. His early warning was blunt: La Liga could be settled before May if this level continues.

A Madrid admission: Barcelona are irresistible

Speaking in a fiery interview with Spanish radio station "Marca", the current UEFA adviser and lifelong Real Madrid supporter praised Barcelona's perfect start. They have taken maximum points, 21 out of 21, while scoring 31 goals.

The Portuguese was frank: "They have started very strongly. They are winning, playing well and scoring goals. For Spanish football, this is of course a good thing."

Even so, he sounded a note of caution: "We have to wait and see how the season develops, because it is very long."

Confidence in a Real revival and indifference towards Mourinho

Despite the gap, Figo insisted the club he joined in the summer of 2000 would not give up. "I am sure Real Madrid will compete until the end," he said.

He added: "This is a competition that requires consistency until the month of May. There will be ups and downs during the season, and when they happen the team must show the maturity and quality to overcome them."

Turning to Real Madrid's 2-0 defeat in Sunday's derby against Atletico, Figo revealed he had not watched the match because he was in Zurich. He declined to comment on the fiery remarks of his compatriot Jose Mourinho about the refereeing at the press conference.

Figo said coolly: "He did what he thought he would do at that moment. I do not have to comment on it. I think these are personal acts, and if he did it, it was because he felt that way."

The Ballon d'Or and Mbappe

Asked about the Ballon d'Or, whose voting closes next Monday, Figo distanced himself entirely: "I do not vote, so this is not on my mind. Those who make the decision are the ones who vote and we have to wait."

He saved special praise for Kylian Mbappe to close: "He is always at a very high level. He has got us used to being one of the best players in the world and to scoring goals."