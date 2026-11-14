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Saudi club Al-Nassr has decided to release its Senegalese star Sadio Mane from the team's ranks at the end of the current season, despite the outstanding performances he has delivered with them over the past few years.

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Mane's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of the current season, which allows him to sign for any club during the upcoming winter transfer window, then move there for free the following summer.

Saudi journalist Falah Al-Qahtani has dropped a bombshell, confirming that Al-Nassr have no desire to renew the Senegalese star's deal once it runs out.

In a tweet on his personal "X" account, Al-Qahtani claimed Mane's agent made significant concessions to secure an extra season, even offering to waive 60% of his current salary. The Saudi club turned it down.

Mane arrived at Al-Nassr in the summer of 2023 from Germany's Bayern Munich, and has been a key man for the Saudi side ever since.

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Across roughly three and a half seasons, the Senegalese star has featured in 144 matches for the capital club. He has scored 54 goals and provided 43 assists.

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His greatest team honour at Al-Nassr came last season, when they lifted the Saudi Roshn League title after a seven-year wait. He also claimed the King Salman Cup for Arab Champion Clubs in the summer of 2023.

Should he leave, Mane may follow Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix out of the door, with reports suggesting their own time at Al-Nassr could end this summer too.

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Ronaldo's contract also expires at the end of the season, and many reports point to an international retirement announcement afterwards, especially if he hits his ultimate target of 1000 career goals.

The "Madeira Rocket" has scored 985 goals so far. That leaves him just 15 short of becoming the first player in history to reach 1000.

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Joao Felix finds himself in the same boat. His deal runs out at the end of the season, letting him sign with any club in the winter window and move there for free the following summer.

Al-Nassr, though, may hold the answer. The contract includes a clause allowing them to extend the deal for two more seasons without the Portuguese player's agreement, though it would mean paying 20 million euros to Chelsea and raising Felix's salary from 10 to 12.5 million euros a year.

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According to "Kooora", Al-Nassr's management, headed by Ahmed Al-Sultan, are racing against the clock to begin legal procedures to activate that unilateral extension clause until the summer of 2029. The aim is to shut down agent Jorge Mendes and his efforts to move the player to Barcelona.

This decisive move from Al-Nassr's board followed confirmed news of Barcelona's renewed interest. Mendes had been plotting to exploit the end of the mandatory period of Felix's contract next summer (2027) to take him to the Catalan side on a free or for a nominal fee.

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Sources say Al-Nassr's management are currently working to resolve a number of financial issues. They will then inform the Saudi Pro League of their readiness to provide the financial guarantees needed for the Felix deal before the final deadline arrives next May.