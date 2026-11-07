Despite his exclusion: Saudi Arabia call up an injured player to the Doha camp

Saudi Arabia, under Greek coach Georgios Donis, have called up one of their players to the camp in the Qatari capital Doha despite leaving him out earlier through injury.

Donis named his final 30-man squad for the current international break last Wednesday, with the injured players omitted.

On Saturday, though, the Saudi national team used their official "X" account to announce that Al-Shabab winger Hammam Al-Hammami would join the camp in Doha, injury and all.

Saudi Arabia are based in Doha from 9 to 17 November, with two friendlies on the schedule. They face South Korea on the 13th and Uzbekistan on the 17th.

Next matches KSA Friendlies 09:30 KOR

According to the statement, Al-Hammami has completed a rehabilitation programme lasting more than three weeks at the Aspetar centre in Doha.

Coordinating with Al-Shabab, the federation agreed that Al-Hammami would join the camp in Qatar to complete the final stage of his rehabilitation under the supervision of the medical staff.

Al-Hammami picked up the injury while playing for Saudi Arabia at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", a tournament the Saudis won by beating the UAE 2-0 in the final.

His displays in the Gulf lit up the competition. He scored in the final against the UAE and was named the tournament's best player.