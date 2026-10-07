Al-Ittihad fans are on edge, just hours before their eagerly awaited Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Hilal.

Al-Ittihad travel to the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh next Saturday to face Al-Hilal, the standout fixture of the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Ittihad have their striker George Ilenikhena back, after he recovered from the injury he picked up on Nigeria duty during the recent international break.

The Nigerian trained with the squad on Tuesday, the paper added, confirming his fitness and his availability for the Clasico.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ITT

One worry remains, though. International defender Hassan Kadesh is nursing an injury, and his status for the Clasico is still up in the air.

Kadesh picked up the problem on Saudi national team duty at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", ruling him out until the final, which they won 2-0 against the UAE on Tuesday.

Victory would lift Al-Ittihad to the top of the Saudi League. They sit second on 17 points, a single point behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Ittihad are the only side yet to taste defeat in the Roshn League this season. Al-Hilal have lost just once, 2-0 to Neom.