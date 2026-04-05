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Al Ahli v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Translated by

Despite Al-Nasr falling behind, Tony ignites the Roshen League race with a decisive goal

Al Ahli vs Damac FC
Al Ahli
Damac FC
Saudi Pro League
I. Toney
Saudi Arabia
England

The English striker has faith in his team's abilities

Although Al-Nassr have pulled clear at the top of the Roshen Professional League table, Al-Ahli Jeddah’s English striker Ivan Toney has refused to throw in the towel with seven matches remaining.

Tony scored a goal in Al-Ahli’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Damac on Saturday, in the 27th round of the Roshen Professional League.

Read also... Thiab criticises Inzaghi: ‘One player has ruined your system!’

Speaking to the programme "Action with Walid", Tony said: "The league isn’t over yet; we believe we still have a chance to compete for the title right until the end."

He added: “We will approach all upcoming matches with the same strength and enthusiasm; we hope our rivals slip up, and we will try to delight the fans.”

Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Saudi Pro League
Damac FC crest
Damac FC
DHA
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ

He concluded by saying: “We also have the ability to compete for the AFC Champions League title; the current stage is the most difficult.”

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