Derksen brutally lays into Clarence Seedorf

Johan Derksen discusses in Groeten uit Grolloo the appointment of Xavi as head coach of the Netherlands national team. De Snor singles out one person within the KNVB, who was involved in the search for a new national team manager, with remarkably harsh criticism.

''You cannot say he does not have a good CV,'' Derksen says as he gives his verdict on Xavi's appointment as the new Netherlands head coach. ''He is a big name, although he has not done that much as a coach yet, with little experience. What speaks in his favour is that he grew up with the Cruyff philosophy. So Xavi would fit in well in the Netherlands.''

Then he immediately adds: ''I still find it strange to take a foreigner. Because I see that as an indictment of the KNVB's own coaching education. And an indictment of Dutch coaches, that they are being passed over.''

Derksen also takes aim at the people involved in the search for Ronald Koeman's successor. ''What I also find strange is that Nigel de Jong and Clarence Seedorf (member of the supervisory board for professional football with a focus on technical football matters, ed.) get to decide who becomes the national team manager,'' he says. ''And in Seedorf's case in particular, I know that he is very resentful towards all sorts of people in football. People who, in his view, have always obstructed him. A frustrated guy who dislikes a great many people. And who will keep those people out precisely because of that.''

He goes even further when Peter Bosz's name comes up. ''It is also incomprehensible that Peter Bosz was never discussed. Seedorf is dissatisfied with all the national team managers he worked with. He had a fantastic international career, but he never really showed it with the Netherlands national team. So I find it strange that he, with all his resentments, is allowed to decide who the national team manager is,'' Derksen repeats in Monday's podcast.

For now, though, Derksen is prepared to give Xavi the benefit of the doubt. ''But I find it unworkable that you bring a Spanish-speaking lad to the Netherlands to make him national team manager. He does not speak English, so he cannot communicate. He then needs a Kluivert or something as an interpreter. As a coach, communicating is actually your biggest tool.''

Finally, the analyst from Grolloo says De Jong and Seedorf had actually wanted to appoint Michael Reiziger. ''They noticed that nobody in the Netherlands had any understanding for that. And that everyone in football was saying: he does not have that status yet. That was when they came under pressure. They did not dare push Reiziger through, so they started looking for a big name instead. To keep public opinion quiet.''