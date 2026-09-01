Derksen and Van der Gijp already see an extremely expensive flop: 'He is poor, really poor...'

Johan Derksen, René van der Gijp and Valentijn Driessen have hit out at Feyenoord signings Nacho Ferri and Tjark Ernst on Today Inside. The striker and goalkeeper failed to convince the trio in their first appearances in Rotterdam.

During the discussion, Henk Veerman’s magnificent backheel for FC Volendam against FC Dordrecht comes up, prompting Driessen to compare him straight away with Ferri. "Veerman could play for Feyenoord just like that. That lad they have there now, that Ferri, is absolutely useless," says the journalist from De Telegraaf.

Driessen then doubles down. "Henk Veerman scores more than Ferri." When Van der Gijp asks about the striker’s latest substitute appearance, Driessen delivers another damning verdict: "The one worth ten million. He’s absolutely useless, truly. He can’t even run."

Ferri joined this summer from KVC Westerlo for nine million euros, a fee that could still rise through bonuses. The 21-year-old striker has so far played in three Eredivisie matches for Feyenoord, each time coming off the bench.

So far, Ferri has not had much time to show himself. He played 19 minutes against Sparta Rotterdam, 23 minutes against SC Cambuur and 10 minutes against ADO Den Haag. Across those three brief substitute appearances, he has made little impression and has yet to register a goal or assist.

Van der Gijp also turns his attention to Ernst. "That keeper isn’t good either, you know," he says, before Derksen responds: "That keeper is really poor."

This summer, Feyenoord signed the 23-year-old Ernst from Hertha BSC for five million euros. The German goalkeeper has started all four of Feyenoord’s Eredivisie matches and conceded six goals.

Derksen then points to a flaw in Ernst’s technique. "He has the same thing as with Drommel," Derksen notes. "When he dives, he doesn’t land on his side, but on his stomach. Two balls into that left corner and twice he ends up on his stomach in the left corner. You have to stretch yourself out."