The 19-year-old takes Michael Olise's place in Bayern Munich's squad for their Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Against Viking Stavanger the previous week, Olise picked up an unnecessary second yellow card and let Bayern down. Despite being a man down, the Norwegian underdogs went on to score a late equaliser to make it 3-3.

Binder, meanwhile, emerged as a derby hero last weekend. In the "little Bayern" side's Regionalliga match against 1860 Munich, he set up Anton Heinz's opener before scoring himself to make it 2-0.

Afterwards, he set tempers flaring by celebrating provocatively in front of the home stand housing 1860's fans at the Grünwalder Stadion. Bayern's highly rated youngster ran towards the 1860 fans, pointedly cupped his left ear with his hand and then slid on his knees towards the corner flag.

Next matches FCB Champions League 15:00 ARS Watch

Does Tim Binder already have a professional contract at Bayern Munich?

Binder is regarded as one of the leading talents in the German record champions' youth ranks. He joined from Bundesliga rivals FC Augsburg's youth set-up in 2019. The teenager can play on either wing in attack and is a current Germany under-19 international.

A few weeks ago, he signed a professional contract running until 2030. Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund said at the time: "Tim has a great deal of potential. He is quick, strong at dribbling and has a fantastic character. He has recently demonstrated his talent, among other things, during pre-season with the first team. Tim is a prime example of the outstanding development opportunities at our campus. He came to us at a young age and has developed steadily in the youth teams. We are very pleased to continue on this path with him at Bayern Munich."

Imago



