Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have suffered a fresh blow in the summer market after failing to convince Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé to move to the Roshn League in the current window.

According to reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Dembélé rejected Al-Hilal's offer and told officials at the Saudi club he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain rather than consider leaving.

The French star is instead focused on extending his contract with the French champions, Tavolieri added, with a new deal expected in the coming period.

Read also: Surprise: what is the truth about Yassine Bounou joining Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia?

Dembélé wants to stay with the Parisian giants to write more history and win plenty of individual and collective titles.

Al-Hilal had made Dembélé their top priority to strengthen the wing, a request from Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi, who wants a world-class player before the new season kicks off.

With the Dembélé deal stalled, Al-Hilal are expected to keep hunting for alternatives. Chief among them is Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye, the Everton player, along with several other names on the management's table.

The Saudi club remain busy in the market after landing the Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville, but the search for a forward is far from over. The management are insisting on completing a new attacking deal before the window shuts.