Demands in the Spanish parliament to exclude Morocco from hosting the 2030 World Cup

The left-wing "Sumar" coalition has submitted a non-binding motion to the Spanish Congress of Deputies, calling for a review of Morocco's participation in hosting the 2030 World Cup, against the backdrop of what it described as "the serious events that took place at the Ceuta border".

Three deputies from the United Left party (Izquierda Unida), which sits within the Sumar coalition, signed the motion alongside a fourth deputy from the parliamentary group, according to the Spanish newspaper "El Mundo".

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The coalition called on the Spanish government to send an official letter to the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the Spanish Football Federation and the Portuguese government, demanding "a special review and assessment" of the current model for the joint organisation of the 2030 World Cup.

Hosting the tournament, the motion stressed, requires the deployment of public resources, government guarantees and extensive investment in infrastructure. It also affects the image of the host countries on the international stage. That, the text argued, means every party involved in the organisation must show "effective and continuous respect for human rights, international law, and the democratic principles that must govern the work of public authorities".

Sumar also demanded that the Spanish government invite the Spanish Football Federation to activate the institutional mechanisms stipulated by FIFA, so it can review how far the country complies with its statutes and its human rights policy. The coalition wants an independent, public and updated study on "the human rights risks in the host countries", with its findings put before the Spanish parliament within six months.

Assessing "the impact of the events that took place at the Ceuta border on the human rights obligations linked to the tournament" formed another plank of the motion, which also proposed additional measures if "serious" violations of international obligations or human rights by any of the host countries are proven.

Sumar's motion echoes the position of the Portuguese "Livre" party, which sent a letter to the Portuguese government and the Portuguese Football Federation calling for a reconsideration of Morocco's participation in organising the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.