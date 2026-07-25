PSV lost 3-1 to Villarreal in their first public pre-season friendly. Ruben van Bommel returned to the starting XI for the Eindhoven side after almost a year of injury misery, but watched from the bench as his team paid for a string of defensive blunders after the break.

PSV started brightly. After two minutes, Alassane Pléa got a chance at the end of a fine move and cross from Sven Mijnans, before Dennis Man also threatened without beating the Spanish goalkeeper.

Within little more than ten minutes, Villarreal had taken complete control. Former Ajax forward Georges Mikautadze got three big chances in the space of a few minutes, but goalkeeper Matej Kovar denied him twice before watching another effort drift wide.

From there, PSV's defence looked especially vulnerable. Kovar carelessly gave the ball away in the build-up, Flamingo made a mistake and Mikautadze again found himself clean through, but Villarreal failed to punish the stream of gifts.

Going the other way, PSV created almost nothing from open play. Van Bommel found Pléa with a cross from the left, but the striker slipped as he tried to pull the trigger, while Man headed a quickly taken free-kick over the bar just before half-time.

After the break, Bosz replaced Van Bommel with Amir Bouhamdi, but the pattern barely changed at first. Villarreal kept missing chances and Kovar kept PSV in it with several fine saves, including another one-on-one stop from Mikautadze.

Then, in the 66th minute, the opener finally came. After Pléa lost possession, Mikautadze burst through the PSV defence, rounded Kovar and rolled in the 0-1. Six minutes later, Thiam turned a cross into the second Spanish goal with ease: 0-2.

Mauro Júnior unexpectedly dragged PSV back into it in the 75th minute by punishing a defensive blunder from Villarreal. Any hope of a comeback vanished within a minute, though, when Cabanes made it 1-3 after another mistake by Kovar.

Next up for PSV is the annual friendly against FC Eindhoven on Wednesday, after which the season officially starts next Sunday with the Johan Cruyff Shield against AZ.