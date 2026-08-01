Barcelona are pressing on with their pursuit of a new striker to spearhead the Catalan attack next season. Talks continue over a move for Argentina's Julian Alvarez, but fresh names are landing on sporting director Deco's desk.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis, the star of Portugal's Benfica, ranks among the options the Catalan hierarchy are weighing up as a fallback should the Alvarez deal collapse.

Krupi's injury has only sharpened that interest. Ely Junior Krupi faces between 3 and 4 months out with a metatarsal fracture, leaving Barcelona under urgent pressure to strengthen their attacking options.

Pavlidis may not top the club's list of priorities, yet his technical qualities and obvious eye for goal, allied to a relatively modest price compared with the other alternatives, make him an attractive proposition for the sporting management.

Much of the deal hinges on Ferran Torres. He still enjoys the trust of coach Hansi Flick, and the club want to renew his contract, though a departure this window would hand Deco far greater room to manoeuvre in the market.

The numbers back Pavlidis up. He scored 30 goals and provided 6 assists in 53 matches across all competitions last season, having joined Benfica for 18 million euros from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in 2024.

The 27-year-old strengthened his case this week with four goals against Switzerland's St. Gallen in the Europa League qualifiers, thrusting his name back into the European spotlight.

Camp Nou fans know him all too well. Pavlidis struck a historic hat-trick in just 29 minutes against Barcelona in a Champions League group-stage match last season in Lisbon, becoming the fastest player to manage the feat against the Catalans in European competition, even if the Blaugrana edged a thrilling contest 5-4.