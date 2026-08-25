Egyptian teenager Hamza Abdelkarim has landed a major boost after catching the eye during Barcelona's pre-season preparations.

The forward lit up the summer, netting 4 goals in the friendlies he played for the Catalan giants.

Those displays convinced Barcelona's German coach Hansi Flick to register Abdelkarim with the first team for the current season.

His card now appears officially on the Spanish La Liga website, where he wears the number 29 shirt.

Signed from Egypt's Al Ahly last January, Abdelkarim turned out for the Blaugrana's youth sides before earning his first-team promotion after just 6 months.

The 18-year-old sat on Barcelona's bench for his first La Liga match last Sunday, a comprehensive 5-0 win over Elche.

He was also part of the Egypt squad at the 2026 World Cup, where the Pharaohs reached the round of 16 before Argentina knocked them out.

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