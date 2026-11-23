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Bayern Munich have reached their final decision on whether to move for Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

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According to TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich have ruled out a move for Arnold, who joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2025.

England international Alexander-Arnold has been strongly linked with an exit after failing, so far, to live up to expectations at the Spanish giants.

Arnold's role at Real Madrid has been limited. Talk of a return to Liverpool has surfaced, but reports suggest the chances of him heading back to Anfield are extremely slim.

Bayern Munich had looked a possible alternative for Trent Alexander-Arnold. A report published in recent days, however, claimed the German club aren't showing much interest.

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German journalist Christian Falk has now confirmed it: Bayern Munich aren't interested in signing Alexander-Arnold in the near future.

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In Falk's view, Trent Alexander-Arnold isn't a typical right-back for Bayern Munich. His age and his form at Real Madrid make a deal unlikely too.

Falk told CF Bayern Insider: "Bayern Munich are not interested in signing Real Madrid full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold."

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He continued: "Bayern Munich are looking for a player in this position, and players such as Givairo Read are certainly still on the club's radar. You can tell from Read's profile alone that the club are not looking to bring in a player like Trent Alexander-Arnold."

He added: "Also, I am not sure that head coach Vincent Kompany would look at the English player's attributes, because he is not a typical right-back for Bayern Munich."

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Age is another factor: "Arnold is also no longer one of the youngest footballers. And to be frank, the 28-year-old has not proved himself at Real Madrid. Great respect must be shown to English players who go and play professionally in another country, but not every English player succeeds after leaving the United Kingdom."

Falk stressed: "Not every English player is Harry Kane, either. So I do not think Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a serious option for Bayern next summer."