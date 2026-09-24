Xavi Hernández began life as Netherlands head coach with a point as his side drew 1-1 with Germany in the Nations League. It was also Jürgen Klopp's first game on the touchline as head coach, and Felix Nmecha looked to have won it for the visitors with his first-half goal. Deep into stoppage time, though, Cody Gakpo levelled at 1-1 after a superb assist from debutant Ruben van Bommel.

At the Johan Cruijff ArenA, Xavi picked Quinten Timber ahead of Joey Veerman in midfield. Klopp, meanwhile, made seven changes from Germany's last World Cup match and handed debutant Philipp Treu a start. Jamal Musiala pulled out shortly before kick-off and Nadiem Amiri came in for him.

Germany started on the front foot and Virgil van Dijk had to step in early to stop Karim Adeyemi getting a chance away. The Netherlands gradually settled and threatened for the first time through Summerville and Timber, though neither effort really troubled the German goal.

After 12 minutes, the home side thought they were ahead. Van Dijk headed in from a corner, but the VAR sent referee Alejandro Hernández to the screen after judging Brobbey to have impeded goalkeeper Ter Stegen. The goal was ruled out and it stayed 0-0.

Midway through the first half, Timber and Jan Paul van Hecke both went into the book. Germany were then hit by an injury blow when Kai Havertz went off after half an hour following a knock to the knee from Timber. Younes Ebnoutalib replaced him and soon tested Verbruggen at his near post.

Before long, the Netherlands had an injury problem of their own. Brobbey went down with a muscle injury and, while the striker was still on the pitch, Germany struck. In the 32nd minute, Nmecha was in the right place in the penalty area to fire home for 0-1. Brobbey could not continue and Mexx Meerdink came on to make his debut for the Netherlands national team.

Before the break, the Netherlands were let off when Adeyemi blazed over with an open goal at his mercy. At the other end, Summerville had a decent chance to equalise after a cross from Denzel Dumfries, but his header lacked power. Ter Stegen then denied both Gakpo and Micky van de Ven.

Following the restart, the Netherlands cranked up the pressure and Xavi sent on Joey Veerman for Timber. The home side kept coming. Ter Stegen denied Dumfries after fine build-up play from Meerdink, then the debutant went close to an equaliser twice himself. First he just failed to connect with a low cross from Dumfries, then he hit the post via Ter Stegen from a difficult angle.

Late on, Ruben van Bommel made his debut for the Netherlands national team and PSV team-mate Guus Til also came on. Germany still looked set to hold on until Van Bommel produced the moment of the match in the 92nd minute. The PSV player nicked the ball off Serge Gnabry and whipped a magnificent cross with the outside of his right foot towards Gakpo, who steered it home first time for 1-1.

Til still had a huge headed chance to win it but sent it wide. So the Netherlands rescued a draw right at the death and the first international match for Xavi and Klopp as head coaches finished level.