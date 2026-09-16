Dutch football is in mourning. Bartina Koeman-Boddeveld, wife of Barcelona legend and former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, has died at the age of 65.

According to "Foot Mercato", the family of the former Barcelona player and manager announced the news. Bartina had battled cancer for many years.

Koeman spoke regularly, and with great caution, about his wife's illness and the harsh treatments she was undergoing.

Before the last World Cup, while managing the Netherlands, he explained that she received treatment every Wednesday and then suffered side effects for several days.

He clung to the hope that his wife would join him if the Netherlands went deep at the tournament. "If we reach the final, perhaps the doctors will allow her to travel, and that would be wonderful", he said.

Bartina and Ronald had been together for decades and raised three children: Tim, Debbie and Ronald.

Koeman left the Netherlands job after the early World Cup exit in the round of 32 at the hands of Morocco, with Xavi Hernandez taking over.

Six years at Barcelona brought him iconic status. He scored the goal that crowned Barca with the first Champions League title in their history in 1992, and later returned as head coach of the Catalan club for one season, 2020-2021.

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