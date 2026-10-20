Robin van Persie is attracting considerable interest, De Telegraaf reported on Tuesday. Feyenoord sacked him this year, but the unattached coach is not expected to take a new job until 2027.

Feyenoord correspondent Marcel van der Kraan has linked Van Persie with the Premier League, where he played for Arsenal and Manchester United. "The Nottingham Forest manager (Oliver Glasner, ed.) is already under pressure in the Premier League," he says, referring to the side currently 19th in England.

"Greek billionaire Evangelos Marinakis, who has little patience with coaches, is furious that his club are second from bottom in the Premier League," reveals Van der Kraan, who foresees difficulties for Van Persie should Nottingham Forest make a concrete approach. "Taking over at clubs in trouble midway through a season is often asking for difficulties, despite the multimillion-pound salaries. That is why Van Persie will make a carefully considered choice when he wants to return to work."

Feyenoord will continue to pay Van Persie for another year following his premature departure, another likely factor in his decision. "Van Persie has had no shortage of interest either, with clubs from major European leagues already queuing up in the middle of the summer."

Liverpool are still paying former Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, putting him in the same boat as Van Persie. According to De Telegraaf , Slot's name has been mentioned at Tottenham Hotspur, who won in the Premier League on Monday for the first time this season.

Van der Kraan explains: "Slot is spending his free time in a role as a technical 'observer' with UEFA, which gives him a clever way to watch numerous top clubs at work for months, study playing systems and assess players."

"But there is no doubt that he will return to a major European club in 2027," says the Feyenoord correspondent. His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is in regular contact with interested clubs in Europe.