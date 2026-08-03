De la Fuente surprises Rodri and Cucurella with striking remarks

Luis de la Fuente wants a united dressing room. The Spain head coach sees it as the bedrock of competing at the highest level.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" carried De la Fuente's key remarks from an interview with El Mundo, in which he put the emphasis on solidarity, commitment and camaraderie.

"Cucurella's tattoo bearing my face?" the Spain coach said. "He kept his word, and that is also a very important principle and value. He is a man who keeps his promise."

Asked which player he would spend a week's holiday with, he barely paused. "If I want to enjoy myself, I would go with Cucurella."

The same full-back got the nod when the question turned to who he would go out and celebrate with into the small hours. "Since I am going on holiday with him, I would take him along too," he said with a laugh.

Mikel Oyarzabal, meanwhile, would be trusted with the keys to his house. De la Fuente added that he would go into business with Mikel Merino, whom he considers a "very serious" man with a sense of responsibility.

A concert by singer Julio Iglesias? That one he would attend alongside Marcos Llorente.

De la Fuente also picked out three players with the credentials to become coaches one day. "Rodri, Mikel Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino have good qualities to become coaches," he said.