David Beckham files lawsuit and demands €38 million (!)

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Sir David Beckham is furious with perfume maker Coty and has taken the company to court, according to several international media outlets. The former football star discovered his fragrances had been sold, among other places, in 'a bargain bin at a petrol station'. Court documents show he is demanding €38 million.

Beckham has worked with Coty for years. The company has launched more than 30 fragrances under his name, typically priced at around £20 a bottle in the United Kingdom. But DB Ventures, which manages the commercial rights to Beckham's name, says Coty failed to honour agreements on where the products could be sold.

DB Ventures says in documents filed with the High Court in New York that Coty sold the fragrances against Beckham's wishes. The products reportedly turned up at Poundland, a British discount retail chain, and in a 'bargain bin at a petrol station'.

Beckham's lawyers say selling the fragrances in such places damages his brand's image. DB Ventures wants to protect the exclusive, luxurious image the former England international has built. In the court documents, the lawyers even accuse Coty of 'desperation and greed'.

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DB Ventures says Coty sold at least $24 million (more than €22 million) worth of Beckham's products through unapproved outlets. It is seeking a total of $41 million in damages and compensation, approximately €38 million.

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DB Ventures also alleges Coty underreported net turnover by $123 million. Beckham's company says this cost it around $6 million in royalties. Coty has filed a defence and is asking the court to dismiss the case.

Coty denies ever selling Beckham's fragrances through Poundland. The producer also says it has the right to decide which outlets sell the fragrances.

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Beckham retired from football in 2013 before building an extensive business empire. According to British media, it paid him a $51 million dividend this year, partly thanks to lucrative World Cup partnerships.

The most recent Sunday Times Rich List estimates the combined wealth of Beckham and his wife Victoria, who is also a successful entrepreneur, at around €1.4 billion.