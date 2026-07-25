Darwin Núñez looks set to leave Saudi Arabia after just one season. The Athletic reports that the Al-Hilal forward is attracting interest from Atlanta United.

The Athletic says the first talks between the two parties have now begun. There is no advanced deal yet, but Atlanta United are seriously exploring a move for the Uruguay striker. In England, where Núñez previously played for Liverpool, the move is already being described as a "bizarre transfer".

Atlanta United's record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath is on the verge of leaving, opening up space for a new designated player. That is why the forward was left out of the matchday squad as a precaution on Wednesday.

After joining Al-Hilal only last year, Núñez now appears to be on his way out again. The 27-year-old striker lost his place in the squad after the Saudi giants signed Karim Benzema.

Across 16 competitive matches last season, the striker produced six goals and four assists. During last summer's World Cup, he also played his first official minutes since February for Uruguay, although that ended in failure.

Whether Atlanta United can actually prise Núñez away from Al-Hilal should become clear in the coming weeks. The American club have the financial muscle to pull off a deal like that, but there is still no final agreement.

How much Núñez would cost remains unclear. Transfermarkt currently values him at €20 million. His contract with Al-Hilal runs until the middle of 2028.