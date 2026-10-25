Danny Buijs lashes out at Valentijn Driessen live on TV: ‘He is…’

Ahead of Fortuna Sittard - Excelsior, Danny Buijs said last week's run-in with Shiloh 't Zand had not been an issue this week.

Last week, Buijs took 'T Zand off around ten minutes before the end of NEC - Fortuna Sittard (2-2), clearly unhappy with his player's attitude. "Come on, walk. Come here. Sit down and behave yourself," Buijs shouted at 'T Zand, grabbing him and sitting him down on the substitutes' bench.

"I haven't actually discussed it with him again at all," Buijs says with a laugh on ESPN. "Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but I think what matters most is what Shiloh and I think about it and how we treat each other. We have a good relationship. I'd go through fire for him and he would for me, I know that. And yes, what all those other people think about it..."

Turning to Valentijn Driessen, who criticised the incident earlier this week, Buijs adds: "These days, people have an opinion on everything. Valentijn Driessen has an opinion on everyone. From Louis van Gaal to Virgil van Dijk, he has opinions on how Ajax should be run..."

"He wants to be a bit like Johan Derksen, but he isn't," Buijs continues bluntly. "There is only one Johan Derksen, and he isn't him. He's just a reporter for De Telegraaf, but apparently everyone these days thinks he needs to have an opinion on something. I don't pay much attention to it."

On the Kick-off podcast, Driessen condemned Buijs's behaviour towards his player. "Danny Buijs is rather hot-headed, but I do think you have to keep your hands off players, and he didn't," Driessen said.

"He also demanded that he sit in a particular chair. You're not dealing with babies. He's a very young player, but he is a Suriname international. After that, he just walked off."