UAE head coach Zlatko Dalic says his side are ready to face Oman in Saturday's Gulf Cup semi-final.

Speaking at the press conference, broadcast on the Abu Dhabi Sports network of channels, the Croatian said: "I am pleased with what we produced in the previous matches, but our focus is now entirely on tomorrow's match. We are approaching the tournament step by step, and our aim is to continue performing with the same spirit and determination."

"We know that the match against Oman will be extremely difficult," he added. "We have studied the opponent well, as they produced an impressive performance in the last 20 minutes against Kuwait and managed to win 3-1."

Oman's threat up front did not escape him. "They also have a strong attacking group, and their coach Tarek Sektioui is doing a good job, which is why we have studied his strengths and weaknesses in order to set the right tactics for the match," he noted.

Respect ran through his assessment of the rivalry. "We respect the Oman national team," he continued. "All matches between the UAE and Oman are difficult and marked by strength and competitiveness, which is why we are cautious and prepared for tomorrow's encounter."

Asked about the UAE being tipped for the title, Dalic said: "We are now in the semi-final, and I am pleased with the way we played in the group stage and the impressive levels we delivered. We must continue the journey by beating Oman and making our fans happy."

Oman have been handed an extra day of rest, but Dalic refused to lean on it as an excuse before the match.

"The Oman national team got an extra day of rest, but we are not looking for excuses or justifications before the semi-final," he emphasised. "We also rested some of our key players in the match against Qatar."

His closing message was clear. "Winning the Gulf Cup is not easy, but we must be ready and produce the best we have on the pitch, and we will be at the highest levels of focus against Oman."















