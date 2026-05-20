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Book Czech Republic vs Mexico Tickets
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How to buy Czech Republic vs Mexico tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio Azteca information & more

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P. Schick
T. Soucek
S. Gimenez
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Here’s how you could see the likes of Patrik Schick, Tomáš Souček, Santiago Giménez, and Raúl Jiménez in World Cup action

Czech Republic travels to Mexico City for a showdown against Mexico in what promises to be a pivotal Group A match in the World Cup 2026.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Czech Republic vs Mexico, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

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When is Czech Republic vs Mexico at the World Cup 2026?

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World Cup - Grp. A
Estadio Banorte

Czech Republic World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 12 2026

South Korea vs Czech Republic

Akron Stadium, Zapopan

Tickets

June 18 2026

Czech Republic vs South Africa

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets

June 25 2026

Czech Republic vs Mexico

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Tickets

Mexico World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 11 2026

Mexico vs South Africa

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Tickets

June 19 2026

Mexico vs South Korea

Akron Stadium, Zapopan

Tickets

June 25 2026

Czech Republic vs Mexico

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Tickets

How to buy Czech Republic vs Mexico tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Czech Republic vs Mexico tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Czechia vs Mexico match in Mexico City, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes to the pitch at the legendary Estadio Azteca for a critical Group A encounter, demand is expected to be among the highest of the entire opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $1,170 to $1,950 on secondary marketplaces due to the extreme demand for Mexico’s home matches.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $1,170 – $2,250
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $2,300 – $3,500
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $3,800 – $5,500
  • Hospitality/VIP: $6,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Mexico City is the beating heart of the tournament and the primary hub for El Tri, local demand is expected to be record-breaking. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for supporters looking to witness this historic high-stakes encounter at Estadio Azteca.

Everything you need to know about Estadio Azteca

The Mexico City venue, known commercially as Estadio Azteca (and designated as Mexico City Stadium for the tournament), is a legendary cathedral of global football and the historic heart of Mexican sports culture.

Located in the Santa Úrsula district, it is the first stadium in history to host three different FIFA World Cup editions. The venue is world-renowned for its imposing architectural scale and its unique altitude, sitting over 7,000 feet above sea level.

Its most iconic feature is the massive cantilevered roof that covers the vast majority of the stands, designed to trap sound and create an intimidating wall of noise that has become synonymous with matches involving the Mexican National Team.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 83,000 seats.

Frequently asked questions

Since early sales phases and random draws have concluded, the best time to buy is now during the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If the official portal shows as sold out, monitor the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace. This is the primary platform where fans can safely exchange tickets; note that for matches in Mexico, the resale platform remains the only secure way to obtain verified tickets from other supporters.

For a massive Group A encounter like Czechia vs Mexico at Estadio Azteca, "Category 3" tickets are the most affordable official option. While face-value prices for group matches typically start lower, the extreme demand for the host nation's fixtures has seen entry-level prices on the secondary market start around $1,170 to $1,950.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. They are delivered exclusively via the official FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app. You will need to log in with the same email used for your purchase. Please note that screenshots or paper printouts will not be accepted at Estadio Azteca; you must present the live ticket within the app on your smartphone, which will feature a dynamic barcode.

Yes. To ensure fair access, FIFA has implemented a limit of four tickets per household for any individual match. Additionally, fans are restricted to a maximum of 40 tickets total across the entire tournament.

FIFA operates an "All Sales Final" policy. If you are unable to obtain a visa or are denied entry into Mexico, you are not entitled to a refund from FIFA. However, you can use the Official Resale Marketplace to sell your tickets to another fan, allowing you to recoup your costs if your travel plans fall through. Be sure to check the specific entry requirements for Czech nationals well in advance.

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