Marc Cucurella (28), one of the fixtures in Luis de la Fuente's line-up, has admitted he is still adapting to Real Madrid and that it is too early to draw conclusions about the white team.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Spain's clash with the Czech Republic, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, in the UEFA Nations League, the left-back said: "I have played fewer than 10 matches (with Real). There are things that need improving, but I will give my utmost, so that I deliver at Madrid the same version I deliver with the national team."

Pointing to the differences between the club and the national team, the former Chelsea player continued: "Everything is a phase. At the national team, the core group has been together for many years, and so has the coach. At Madrid, we have only just started with a new coach, and it is too early to talk about that."

Read also

Jesus on the Ronaldo crisis: what is happening will not divide us, and my interest in him is zero

Officially: Messi returns to Spanish football

He added: "The start (with Real Madrid) was not as we all expected, but everything is a phase, and we will see where we get to."

Asked about the warm response he gets from Spanish fans, Cucurella replied: "I don't know the reason. Perhaps because of my appearance, which draws more attention. I am happy with everything, on the sporting level and on the personal level too."

His usual good humour surfaced when the Ballon d'Or nomination came up. "If the vote were in my hands, I would vote for myself," he joked, before adding: "Let whoever deserves to win, win. I leave the matter to those who vote."

On the presence of Real Madrid players in the national team, Cucurella stated: "It is one of the best clubs in the world, and it must have a presence in the national team. What matters is that there are team-mates there." He then turned to the royal club's academy: "There are excellent youngsters and players in the academy, and if they gradually earn a bigger role, then they can come (to the Spanish national team)."



