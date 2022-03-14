'I can't feel my legs!' - Crystal Palace's Gallagher hits distance covered record in 0-0 draw with Man City

Conor Gallagher said that he could not feel his legs after setting the club's season record for distance covered in a match as Crystal Palace held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw.

Patrick Vieira's Eagles frustrated Pep Guardiola's Citizens to deliver a new twist in the Premier League title race, helped in no small part by the energetic presence of the Chelsea loanee and England international.

Speaking after the final whistle at Selhurst Park, Gallagher paid tribute to his side's effort in keeping the champions goalless throughout a tough encounter, while adding that he will need to rest his body after his exertions.

What has been said?

"We will take a point against them and it was really deserved," he told Sky Sports. "I can't feel my legs, every one of the boys worked so hard, we gave everything and I'm proud of the team. I'm struggling to talk and my legs have gone.

"You could see our game plan, to be organised and try to catch them on the counter attack. It was a very good performance from us. Before the game we had the belief we would win. We have played well and got good results, but we're happy with the point.

"They are one of the best teams in the world and to do that against them twice is amazing and shows what we can do as a team."

Gallagher maintains remarkable mileage

At 12.5km covered in Monday's match, Gallagher comfortably not only made up the most ground on the night for his side but set the mark by any Palace player in a single top-flight performance this season.

It further burnishes his reputation as a hard worker too, with the midfielder having led the way in 15 of his 25 Premier League starts for the club when measured by distance covered.

