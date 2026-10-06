Cristiano Ronaldo sets hard-line condition for return to Portugal squad

Cristiano Ronaldo will not return for Portugal as long as Jorge Jesus is their head coach, the Portuguese branch of CNN reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Ronaldo continues to dominate the headlines. The 41-year-old striker left the Portugal camp early on Thursday and returned to Al-Nassr.

He did so because certain agreements made with him had not been honoured. Jesus also sent him to warm up against Norway, a 2-1 win, before deciding not to bring him on.

After that, Jesus told a press conference there was no conflict with Ronaldo and that, in his own view, he had not acted wrongly in the matter.

That did not go down well with Ronaldo, who then flew back to Saudi Arabia on his private jet. He later announced his farewell to the Portugal team on Instagram.

Over the past few days, the Portuguese FA and Jesus have tried to repair the relationship with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, but without success.

According to CNN, Ronaldo will not play for Portugal for as long as Jesus remains head coach. In Portugal, people see that stance as an underhand attempt by Ronaldo to get the head coach sacked.