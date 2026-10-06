Cristiano Ronaldo's crisis with the Portugal national team is far from over. It is heading towards a new chapter that could put the future of the team's international captain on the line. Jorge Jesus left the door open for the Portuguese star's return, but press reports have now revealed a clear condition that could stop him from wearing the national team shirt again.

After the win over Norway (2-1), Jesus said: "Everything is open. Cristiano must decide his own fate, it does not depend on me. It was a misunderstanding, and in my view it is easy to resolve. I am not sad, it is his decision."

Yet according to journalist Rui Santos, of the "CNN Portugal" network, those remarks did not go down well with Ronaldo, who feels greatly disappointed by them.

Santos explained that Ronaldo told those close to him, according to the French website "Foot Mercato", that he "will not return to the Portugal national team as long as Jorge Jesus remains at the head of the technical staff".

The dispute, according to the same source, stems from Ronaldo's belief that Jesus's remarks were no slip of the tongue, especially given what the player sees as a contradiction in the coach's position. Jesus expressed his desire for Ronaldo to return and take part in the UEFA Nations League. At the same time, he insisted the striker was not required to apologise, and that he alone decides the national team's squad.

Ronaldo's return has become directly tied to Jesus's future. The crisis stays wide open, with several possibilities on the table and everyone waiting to see what the coming days reveal.







