Relieved Cristian Chivu hails Inter’s resilience after surviving brutal 27-day marathon

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Inter head coach Cristian Chivu has expressed his pride in his squad’s resilience following a convincing 2-0 victory over Como at San Siro. The Nerazzurri boss admitted his relief at navigating a punishing schedule that saw his side compete in nine fixtures over a span of just 27 days.

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Overcoming a relentless schedule

Chivu has offered a candid assessment of his team’s physical state after they navigated a daunting fixture list. The Nerazzurri secured a vital three points on Sunday, ensuring they remain firmly in the hunt at the top of the Serie A table. The result provided much-needed relief for a squad that has been pushed to its absolute limits over the past month. The manager admitted that while the level of performance fluctuated, the primary objective was simply to survive the marathon and remain competitive in all competitions.

Reflecting on the grueling period, Chivu highlighted the sheer volume of football his players have endured. "I'd start by mentioning the fact that we’ve had nine games in 27 days, which has taken a lot of energy and brought lots of ups and downs. We always want to try and improve, but sometimes you have to swallow your pride and just work hard and prepare with the right mentality for the next games in front of you," he explained to Sky Sport Italia.

Tactical discipline secures victory

The win against Como was built on a blistering start, with the hosts establishing a commanding lead early in the contest. Precision in the final third allowed Inter to dictate the tempo and eventually take the sting out of the game. Chivu was particularly pleased with how his tactical instructions were executed by the players from the opening whistle at San Siro.

"Today, we raised the pace and intensity and our preparation served us well in terms of quality and pressure. We played as a team. We did well in the first half from all points of view, and then sometimes you need to know how to manage other moments of the game. I congratulate the boys, who were wonderful today," Chivu added.

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Moving past derby disappointment

For Inter, the victory was also about exorcising the demons of a painful defeat in the Milan derby. Bouncing back from such a high-profile setback was essential for maintaining morale within the dressing room. Chivu insisted that dwelling on past failures was not an option for a club with Inter's lofty ambitions for the current campaign.

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"There’s always room for improvement. You can’t always have everything and be perfect every time. You have to accept that the season is long and there are lots and lots of games," he remarked. The coach praised his players for their mental fortitude, stating, "We lost the derby, but we had to move forwards. We have to pull in the same direction and carry on in what is a big and ambitious season."

Focus on collective defensive effort

Defensively, Inter remained resolute, neutralizing a Como side that has shown glimpses of attacking quality this season. Chivu credited his forward line for initiating the defensive work, which made life significantly easier for the back four. By cutting off supply lines early, the Nerazzurri were able to prevent their opponents from establishing any sustained rhythm.

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"It all starts with the forwards. They remained focused and took the ball away from them, arriving in the right place at the right time with their pressing. We knew that we needed to have compactness to cut off passing lanes. We knew that Como prefer to attack than defend. We were able to exploit what we had in our game plan," Chivu concluded.