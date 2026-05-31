Crispo tells Koora: "Mourinho will succeed at Real Madrid for this reason."

Argentine striker Hernán Crespo, a former Chelsea and Inter Milan star, has praised his ex-manager José Mourinho, who is now in the frame for a second spell at Real Madrid.

Crespo played under the Portuguese coach twice—at Chelsea in 2005 and Inter Milan in 2008—and each spell ended with silverware: the Premier League, Serie A, the Community Shield and the Italian Super Cup.

Across 59 appearances under the Portuguese, the Argentine scored 15 goals and provided six assists.

With Mourinho now at Benfica, Crespo is confident the coach can thrive on a potential second spell at the Bernabéu.

In an interview with Koora set to be published later, Crispo stated, "Mourinho was born to be a champion. Wherever he goes, he instils a competitive spirit and a winning mentality."

Explaining his confidence, the former striker added, "Real Madrid is a club that always imposes the highest levels of pressure, and Mourinho understands this culture and this kind of challenge perfectly. If he is given the chance to return, success will always be a real possibility for him."

All media reports suggest he is close to returning to the Bernabéu for a second spell, succeeding Álvaro Arbeloa, having previously managed the club from 2010 to 2013.

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