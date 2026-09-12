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Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga SantanderGetty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Courtois: Vinícius is "provocative"!

Real Madrid
T. Courtois
Vinicius Junior
K. Mbappe
D. Huijsen
Spain
Belgium
Brazil
France

Why?

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has offered a glimpse inside the dressing room, taking part in a light-hearted questionnaire packed with questions about his team-mates while attending the Formula 1 Madrid Grand Prix.

Quizzed on his Real Madrid colleagues, the Belgium international gave some eye-catching answers. He named Kylian Mbappé as the funniest player in the squad. Dean Huijsen, meanwhile, earned the title of the one most likely to nod off.

Vinícius Júnior got the vote as the biggest wind-up merchant of the lot, another answer that captured the relaxed mood around the Spanish giants.

Football isn't Courtois's only passion. A committed motorsport fan, he owns the TC Racing team competing in the Spanish Formula 4 championship, which drew him to watch the Madrid Grand Prix up close.

Courtois also revealed that he holds UEFA A and B coaching licences, though he ruled out any ambition of managing Real Madrid's first team for now. He would rather work with the younger age groups.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY

"Not for the first team. I prefer coaching the little children," the goalkeeper said, hinting at a possible move into youth coaching once he hangs up his gloves.

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