Belgium's international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has welcomed the appointment of Dutchman Mark van Bommel as the new coach of the Belgian national team. He has confirmed he will hold talks with him about continuing to wear the "Red Devils" shirt, on one condition: a rest during the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Speaking to journalists at a promotional event, the 34-year-old Real Madrid goalkeeper, who has played 115 international matches, did not rule out a return for the UEFA European Championship qualifiers. Everything, he stressed, would depend on how his talks with the new coaching staff and the Belgian federation went.

Welcoming the experience and achievements

Courtois sounded upbeat about working under Van Bommel. "It wasn't a surprise, his name had been circulating for a while," he said. "I think he proved at Antwerp that he is a top-class coach, and many players speak highly of him, so I'm eagerly looking forward to meeting him."

The goalkeeper praised Van Bommel's coaching record. Before Antwerp, where he won the league title, the cup and the Super Cup in 2023, the Dutchman had coached PSV Eindhoven and Wolfsburg. His playing days at giants such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Milan, Courtois noted, earn him great respect in the dressing room.

"The most important thing is that Van Bommel played at the highest level and knows what it means to play matches like these," he added. "There is no doubt that this experience is a positive asset and earns him great respect."

A rest as a condition for continuing his career