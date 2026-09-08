Courtois on his legendary save against Inter: I learned from what happened against Rashford and Yamal

Thibaut Courtois has hailed Inter Milan even as he owned up to Real Madrid's mistakes in tonight's victory.

Real Madrid kicked off their Champions League campaign with a thrilling 2-1 win over Inter at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Speaking on "Movistar", the Belgian said: "In the end we played against a strong opponent. Inter Milan are one of the best teams in Europe, and the match could have ended 4-4. We took advantage of their mistakes and they only managed to score very late. We could have settled the match early."

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He turned to Real Madrid's defensive struggles: "I think the midfield players suffered more. We lacked control when we had no clear chance. Perhaps it would have been better to sit back and control the flow of the match. The match was very chaotic, and that is something we need to improve."

The recent La Liga defeat to Real Betis was also on his mind. "We should have won, but we lacked the final touch, and today we lacked it too. We took advantage of their mistakes, but we lacked the final touch from free-kicks, and it was the same against Real Betis," Courtois said.

Asked about his stunning save from Hakan Calhanoglu's free-kick, he said: "Because of bad luck, Rashford scored an own goal against me during the Clasico into my corner. He struck it superbly but I moved a little, and with Lamine at the World Cup there was a free-kick so I stayed in my corner, and today I did the same again. If he plays it over the wall then you have to applaud him, but I will not move from my corner again."